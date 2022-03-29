FedEx's (NYSE:FDX) announcement that founder Fred Smith will be relinquishing the CEO is unlikely to stop an activist from pursuing the company.

An activist investor might actually be emboldened to target the company with Smith stepping down, CNBC's David Faber speculated. It was unclear if FedEx (FDX) was making the move in a preemptive move to fend off an activist.

FedEx gained 3.1% in premarket trading as investors showed their enthusiasm for the CEO change. Morgan Stanley said the move is not likely to surprise the market, but noted that it does mark the end of an era of one of the most iconic CEOs in corporate American history with Fred Smith passing the baton. The choice of Raj Subramaniam as a replacement is also not considered a surprise.

CNBC's Faber earlier this month mentioned the freight delivery company as a potential activist target. Faber added at the time that he doesn't know any activist is coming for Fedex (NYSE:FDX), "but we'll see."