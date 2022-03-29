CVS Health cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank on rising risks
Mar. 29, 2022 9:28 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)CNCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor8 Comments
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is trading lower in the pre-market Tuesday after Deutsche Bank downgraded the pharmacy retail chain to Hold from Buy, noting a multitude of risks.
- Among factors cited as reasons for downgrade are challenging comps for the company’s pharmacy benefit management, pressure on the retail segment, and surging costs from labor and inflation.
- Citing risks in primary care delivery, Deutsche Bank argues that CVS (CVS) “will likely have to do a deal or two to build scale in that space.” Additional risks from the manufacturers' participation in the 340B program were also mentioned.
- The firm also cites risks related to opioid lawsuits and the request for proposals announced by Centene (CNC) for pharmacy benefits management. In 2018, the managed care player fired CVS Caremark as its PBM.
- The price target set to $110 per share implies a premium of ~2% to the last close.
- The Buy ratings for CVS (CVS) far outnumber the Hold ratings on Wall Street currently. The average price target of $118.21 per share implies a premium of ~9% to the last close.