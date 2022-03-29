Jones Lang LaSalle arranges financing for 10 World Trade project in Boston's Seaport

Mar. 29, 2022 9:31 AM ETJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Jones Lang LaSalle's (JLL +1.4%) Capital Markets arranged $543M in financing for the $596.6M 10 World Trade project, a speculative development that will offer life sciences, office and retail space in Boston's Seaport District.
  • JLL worked on behalf of the borrower/developer team, led by Boston Global Investors, to secure a $382.5M construction loan through a life insurance company lender.
  • It also arranged ~$160M in JV equity from PGIM Real Estate and Wheelock Street Capital for the development.
  • 10 World Trade commenced sitework in 1Q22 and is expected to be delivered in 4Q24.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.