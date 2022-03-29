Jones Lang LaSalle arranges financing for 10 World Trade project in Boston's Seaport
Mar. 29, 2022 9:31 AM ETJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Jones Lang LaSalle's (JLL +1.4%) Capital Markets arranged $543M in financing for the $596.6M 10 World Trade project, a speculative development that will offer life sciences, office and retail space in Boston's Seaport District.
- JLL worked on behalf of the borrower/developer team, led by Boston Global Investors, to secure a $382.5M construction loan through a life insurance company lender.
- It also arranged ~$160M in JV equity from PGIM Real Estate and Wheelock Street Capital for the development.
- 10 World Trade commenced sitework in 1Q22 and is expected to be delivered in 4Q24.