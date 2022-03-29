NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE, NEP) reaffirms its full-year earnings forecast while saying it is "disappointed" with the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to initiate an investigation into imports of solar panels from four Asian countries.

"While some of NextEra Energy's solar and storage projects may be adversely impacted by the disruption this decision is expected to cause, we will work closely with our suppliers and customers to assess the potential impacts of this investigation," the company says.

NextEra Energy continues to guide for FY 2022 adjusted EPS of $2.75-$2.85, growing 6%-8% annually in 2023-25, with long-term distribution per unit growth rate expectations remaining unchanged.

From a base of Q4 2021 distribution at a $2.83/unit annualized rate, NextEra Energy Partners continues to expect 12%-15% annual growth in limited partner distributions as "a reasonable range of expectations through at least 2024, subject to the usual caveats."

NextEra is a well managed utility but the dividend is too small, Hale Stewart writes in a bearish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.