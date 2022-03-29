Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares rose almost 3%, Tuesday, as Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised his stock-price target on the semiconductor giant in the wake of several announcements coming from its GTC 2022 conference.

Nvidia (NVDA) climbed to as high as $288.78 a share after Feinseth lifted his price target on Nvidia's (NVDA) stock to $410 a share from $400, due to factors such as new products and the company's presence in the data center industry. Feinseth said that "gains in data center [technology] demand," along with other new and emerging markets, should give investors confidence enough to boost the company's share price over the next year.

Another area where Nvidia (NVDA) keeps getting high marks is in technology used in autos and autonomous driving. At its GTC conference, Nvidia (NVDA) launched Drive Map, a mapping platform for self-driving cars that by 2024 is set to include data from more than 300,000 miles of roads in North America, Europe and Asia. Feinseth said the advances in self-driving technology show that Nvidia (NVDA) is taking steps to appeal to more customers through its "ongoing innovation."

Feinseth left his buy rating on Nvidia's (NVDA) shares unchanged.

Last week, Nvidia (NVDA) Chief Executive Jensen Huang used the company's GTC gathering to show off numerous new products, including Hopper, the next generation of its graphics processors.