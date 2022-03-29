Western Asset High Income Fund II authorizes rights offering
Mar. 29, 2022 Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX)
- Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX +0.2%) board approved a transferable rights offering.
- The offer may help to increase the fund's assets which will provide additional capital for use, positive impact on the Fund's expense ratio, as fixed costs will be distributed over a larger asset base.
- Each stockholder will receive one transferable right for each share held on Apr.8, 2022.
- Three rights plus the final subscription price per share of common stock will be required to purchase one share.
- The rights are expected to trade when issued on the NYSE beginning on Apr. 6, 2022, and the Fund’s shares of common stock are expected to trade “Ex-Rights” on NYSE starting Apr. 7, 2022.
- The rights are expected to commence trading for normal settlement on the NYSE on or about Apr.8, 2022.
- The Fund has declared a monthly distribution payable on May 2, 2022 with a record date of Apr. 22, 2022.
- The offer expires on May 6.