Western Asset High Income Fund II authorizes rights offering

Mar. 29, 2022 9:39 AM ETWestern Asset High Income Fund II (HIX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX +0.2%) board approved a transferable rights offering.
  • The offer may help to increase the fund's assets which will provide additional capital for use, positive impact on the Fund's expense ratio, as fixed costs will be distributed over a larger asset base.
  • Each stockholder will receive one transferable right for each share held on Apr.8, 2022.
  • Three rights plus the final subscription price per share of common stock will be required to purchase one share.
  • The rights are expected to trade when issued on the NYSE beginning on Apr. 6, 2022, and the Fund’s shares of common stock are expected to trade “Ex-Rights” on NYSE starting Apr. 7, 2022.
  • The rights are expected to commence trading for normal settlement on the NYSE on or about Apr.8, 2022.
  • The Fund has declared a monthly distribution payable on May 2, 2022 with a record date of Apr. 22, 2022.
  • The offer expires on May 6.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.