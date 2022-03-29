UroGen Pharma gets FDA nod to begin phase 1 trial of UGN-301 for bladder cancer

Mar. 29, 2022 9:42 AM ETUroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its investigational new drug application to begin a phase 1 trial of UGN-301 (zalifrelimab) in patients with recurrent non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
  • The company said the multi-arm phase 1 trial is expected to start in April and support the development of immunotherapy UGN-301 in high-grade (HG) NMIBC.
  • The company added that the early stage study will establish the recommended phase 2 dose of monotherapy and combination therapy to treat NMIBC.
  • UroGen noted that it initially plans to combine UGN-301 with UGN-201, its proprietary formulation of imiquimod a toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) agonist, which has shown single-agent activity in high-risk patients with bladder cancer.
