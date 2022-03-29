Robinhood boosts extended trading by four hours; shares jump 7%
Mar. 29, 2022 9:40 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are spiking 7% out of the gate Tuesday as the company increased extended trading by four hours, according to a blog post.
- In an effort to enable 24/7 investing for customers, Robinhood (HOOD) expanded premarket trading to 7:00 a.m. ET from 9:00 a.m. and after hours trading to 8:00 p.m. Overall, customers will be able to trade from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- "We’ve seen a community of Robinhood early birds and night owls who log in exclusively outside of regular market hours," the company said. "Today’s launch is just another step on this journey, and we’re just getting started."
- Towards the end of January, Robinhood laid out steps to prevent trading halts during market volatility.