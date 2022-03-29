RealReal loses a bull as Credit Suisse heads to the sidelines

Credit Suisse downgraded The RealReal (REAL +2.5%) to a Neutral rating after having the online retailer slotted at Outperform.

The firm warned that RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) may have a tough path to profitability in the current macro backdrop.

Analyst Michael Binetti's key points on REAL: "1) We’re disappointed by guidance to only $100m+ of EBITDA by ’25 considering Consensus was already at +$109m (no upside, despite being several years in the future), 2) REAL’s path to profitability is significantly longer and requires much more GMV vs the initial IPO model to achieve profitability."

The firm assigned a price target of $8 to REAL, which is well above the average analyst price target of $4.25 on the stock. The 52-week trading range for REAL is $5.78 to $25.91.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on RealReal (REAL) has been flashing Strong Sell for most of 2022.