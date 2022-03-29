Bird Global gets nod to expand e-scooter fleet size in NYC and Washington
Mar. 29, 2022 9:43 AM ETBird Global, Inc. (BRDS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) rose after the company said it has received approval to extent its shared e-scooter services in New York City and Washington, D.C.
- The expansion will result in its e-scooter fleet size increasing to double in New York City and up over 20% in Washington, D.C.
- This comes right after commuters shift more to electric vehicles due to soaring gas prices. Bird has seen March's daily average ridership up by nearly 70% sequentially in New York City and 48% in Washington, D.C.
- “Ridership in the Bronx has been incredible, demonstrating the very real and complementary benefits that micro-electric transportation can bring both to residents and established transit services in New York City,” said Renaud Fages, Chief Mobility Officer at Bird.