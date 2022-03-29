Diana Shipping announces delivery, charter-in of m/v Florida

Mar. 29, 2022 9:45 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has announced the delivery, sale and leaseback of the m/v Florida Capesize dry bulk vessel.
  • The shipping company agreed to buy the vessel in Dec. 2021.
  • As previously announced, DSX simultaneously entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with an unaffiliated Japanese third party to bareboat charter-in the vessel for a period of ten years at $13.5K/day.
  • Currently, the m/v Florida is time chartered to Bunge S.A., Geneva, at $25.9K/day gross charter rate for a period of minimum 58 months to maximum 62 months.
 
