Qumu and LiveU Team up to expand enterprise live video capabilities
Mar. 29, 2022 9:52 AM ETQumu Corporation (QUMU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and LiveU has announced a reseller agreement that will better enable their respective enterprise customers to produce, deliver, store and distribute broadcast-quality video, including live video from corporate events.
- Under the terms, Qumu will become an authorized reseller of the full LiveU portfolio, with a particular emphasis on LiveU's higher end offerings for enterprise applications, facilitating new video-based business opportunities.
- The agreement expands Qumu's ability to support enterprise customers wanting to produce and stream live events reliably and securely over the public internet.
- "The combination of Qumu's engagement and analytics tools with our capabilities to deliver broadcast-quality video securely, reliably, and cost-effectively is a compelling package for any organization that needs to deliver a high impact message at scale." said George Klippel, LiveU's Director of Channel Sales.