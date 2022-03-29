Qumu and LiveU Team up to expand enterprise live video capabilities

Mar. 29, 2022 9:52 AM ETQumu Corporation (QUMU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and LiveU has announced a reseller agreement that will better enable their respective enterprise customers to produce, deliver, store and distribute broadcast-quality video, including live video from corporate events.
  • Under the terms, Qumu will become an authorized reseller of the full LiveU portfolio, with a particular emphasis on LiveU's higher end offerings for enterprise applications, facilitating new video-based business opportunities.
  • The agreement expands Qumu's ability to support enterprise customers wanting to produce and stream live events reliably and securely over the public internet.
  • "The combination of Qumu's engagement and analytics tools with our capabilities to deliver broadcast-quality video securely, reliably, and cost-effectively is a compelling package for any organization that needs to deliver a high impact message at scale." said George Klippel, LiveU's Director of Channel Sales.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.