Business Warrior slides 15% PM on securing $25 million equity line of credit
Mar. 29, 2022 9:52 AM ETBusiness Warrior Corporation (BZWR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Business Warrior (OTCPK:BZWR) slides 15% PM on signing a letter of intent for a $25M equity line of credit with Keystone Capital.
- The Company expects to use the funds from the line of credit to facilitate future acquisitions, continue to scale operations, and contribute to more growth opportunities.
- The agreement allows the company to draw up to $25M over 24 months.
- "Thanks to this new line of credit, Business Warrior is well-positioned to support small businesses and local communities with our products and solutions." states Company CEO Rhett Doolittle