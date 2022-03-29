Hims & Hers unveils new products for skincare concerns

Mar. 29, 2022 9:52 AM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Smiling Female In Love With New Skin Care Products

AleksandarGeorgiev/E+ via Getty Images

  •  Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) said it had unveiled new skincare products to support a wide range of skin concerns under its Hims and hers skincare collection.
  • The new collection includes facial cleanser, moisturizer, daily SPF, spot corrector and face oil, the company said.
  • The telehealth firm said the skincare products would be available at select CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide and on ForHims.com and ForHers.com. 
  • The company's digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.