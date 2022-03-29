Hims & Hers unveils new products for skincare concerns
Mar. 29, 2022 9:52 AM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) said it had unveiled new skincare products to support a wide range of skin concerns under its Hims and hers skincare collection.
- The new collection includes facial cleanser, moisturizer, daily SPF, spot corrector and face oil, the company said.
- The telehealth firm said the skincare products would be available at select CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide and on ForHims.com and ForHers.com.
- The company's digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care.