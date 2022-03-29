Loop Capital Markets drooped its rating on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Hold from Buy.

The firm warned that the macroeconomic environment has materially worsened, which is expected to clip Etsy's (ETSY) earnings.

In an important pullout, the Loop analyst team said it is hearing from several consumer companies that digital marketing inflation is in the 20% to 40% range with consumers being distracted by the macro headlines. That is considered a negative near-term catalyst with customer acquisitions costs on the rise.

Loop's breakdown: "We're lowering our sales estimates this year and next to be more in line with consensus. Though Etsy beat expectations last quarter, we think the macroeconomic environment has materially worsened since our last note in late February. We now expect 15% GMS growth this year, down from our prior estimate of 19%. We have GMS targeted to grow 20% over the longer term, compared to our prior estimates of 25% (which were above management's long-term outlook). Our earnings estimates were already below consensus, but we are lowering them today on additional inflation in digital advertising."

Loop took a hatchet to its old price target of $245 to take it to $140. The average analyst PT on Etsy (ETSY) is $212.11.