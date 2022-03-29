Consumer confidence rises slightly more than expected in March
Mar. 29, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Conference Board March Consumer Confidence Index: 107.2 vs. 107.0 expected and 105.7 (revised from 110.5).
- The Present Situation index in March improved to 153.0 from 143.0 in February, while Expectations index fell to 76.6 vs. 80.8 in the previous month.
- "Consumer confidence continues to be supported by strong employment growth and thus has been holding up remarkably well despite geopolitical uncertainties and expectations for inflation over the next 12 months reaching 7.9 percent—an all-time high. However, these headwinds are expected to persist in the short term and may potentially dampen confidence as well as cool spending further in the months ahead," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.
- Last week, consumer sentiment held mid-March level.