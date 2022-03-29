BioSig Technologies partners with Summit Blue Capital for device leasing services
Mar. 29, 2022 10:12 AM ETBioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- BioSig Technologies (BSGM +3.1%) announced a new partnership with Summit Blue Capital for implementing a leasing and finance program for BSGM's PURE EP System.
- "We believe this relationship will help take friction out of the sales cycle and advance our timeline while allowing BioSig to get paid up front per installation. Summit Blue Capital is expected to also help us launch a subscription-based revenue model for our software," said BSGM CEO Kenneth Londoner.
- "We anticipate that partnering with Summit Blue Capital will impact our ability to expedite PURE EP's entrance into new electrophysiology labs across the U.S.," said Gray Fleming, chief commercial officer, BSGM.
- The PURE EP is an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in cardiac electrophysiology.