DTE Energy, Lyft partner to make electric vehicles more accessible
Mar. 29, 2022 10:15 AM ETDTE Energy Company (DTE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- DTE Energy (DTE +0.7%) has announced a partnership with Lyft to incentivize drivers in its electric service territory who purchase or lease an electric vehicle for use on the Lyft network.
- Administered through DTE’s Charging Forward program, this partnership provides equitable access of EVs to all, while bringing cleaner energy to Southeast Michigan.
- The partnership with Lyft aims to close the gap of equitable access to EVs where, the 2022 Economic Impact Report for Detroit shows 60% of Lyft rides start or end in low-income areas.
- “Smart investments like these are an important step in ensuring Lyft reaches its goal of 100% EVs on our network by 2030.” said Paul Augustine, senior manager of sustainability at Lyft.