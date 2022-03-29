Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) say they are working with Houston-based biotech firm Cemvita Factory to commercialize the production of sustainable aviation fuel to be developed through a new process using carbon dioxide and synthetic microbes.

United Airlines Ventures says it is making an equity investment in Cemvita; Oxy Low Carbon Ventures is a founding investor in the company.

The companies say they will fund development work at Cemvita to convert carbon dioxide into hydrocarbons for SAF; if performance targets are achieved, they plan to form a joint venture to commercialize the technology.

CEO Vicki Hollub said last week that Occidental plans to spend as much as $1B on the world's largest direct air capture project to remove carbon dioxide from the air.