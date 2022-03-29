Automobile stocks broke higher on Tuesday with incremental progress in the Ukraine-Russia talks being reported. Russia is no longer asking that Ukraine be "denazified" and is prepared to let the nation join the EU if it remains militarily non-aligned. That includes ditching its NATO aspirations, refraining from developing nuclear weapons and hosting foreign military bases. A drop in oil price is also adding to the positive turn in sentiment in the auto sector.

Gainers included both legacy auto giants and EV startups with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA +6.4%), Arrival (ARVL +5.6%), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE +5.9%), General Motors (GM +3.7%), Ford Motor (F +4.9%), Ferrari (RACE +2.8%), Canoo (GOEV +2.7%), Sono Group (SEV +3.6%), Toyota (TM +3.7%), XPeng (XPEV +1.4%) and Honda Motor (HMC +3.2%) all higher.

Auto suppliers like Visteon (VC +9.3%), Adient (ADNT +5.3%), Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS +6.2%) and Autoliv (ALV +5.3%) also posted strong gains.

Tesla (TSLA) cooled off a bit after a recent hot run and is up 0.15% to $1,093.49.

The latest bright shiny object in the EV space appears to be Allego N.V. (ALLG). The European EV charging network stock rose another 1.95% amid high social media interest.

A notable underperformer was Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV -6.0%) after earnings disappointed. Despite the earnings stumble, Oppenheimer backed up its Outperform rating. "While revenue ramp has been pushed out due to supply chain headwinds, we believe ZEV is one of the few companies successfully making medium duty vehicles, which we expect it to leverage into a sustainable share position," updated the firm.

Read the broad market update: S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones start hot; oil slides.