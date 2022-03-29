The shares of NeoGenomics (NEO -37.4%) have reached over a three-year low on Tuesday after the operator of cancer testing labs announced the departure of its Chief Executive and pulled its 2022 guidance.

Noting the lack of visibility on the company’s prospects after the development Bank of America downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy.

At a meeting, NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) management pointed out that its core oncology test volumes have not recovered as anticipated while there were some additional headwinds from the pandemic in 1Q, according to the analysts led by Derik de Bruin.

The management “is unsure why, but noted that they see this as more of a NEO specific issue vs. an industry wide problem,” they added.

The price target slashed to $18 from $25, is based on 4x of the firm’s 2023E EV/Sales forecast, lower than the company’s 4-year average.

Additionally, Cowen and Needham also cut their price targets on NeoGenomics (NEO) to $24 from $42 and $18 from $25, respectively. Both firms have Buy-equivalent ratings on the stock.

“Following news of a sudden CEO departure, limited visibility on new hire timing, a 1Q miss and pulling ‘22 guidance, NEO’s stock was down sharply and performance is likely to remain muted until confidence is restored,” Bloomberg reported quoting Cowen analyst Dan Brennan.

Meanwhile, Needham’s Mike Matson points to potential consequences of the development. “NEO’s poor results and stock performance could make it vulnerable to an activist shareholder and/or an acquisition. In particular, we believe that activist could push for improved profitability and/or a sale of the company,” he noted.

Seeking Alpha contributor, Out of Ignorance issued a Hold rating on NeoGenomics (NEO) in December, arguing that the company in a rush to launch certain technologies it acquired in 2020, was “taking big risks.”