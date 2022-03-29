Shell adds production in Gulf of Mexico alongside BP
- Shell (NYSE:SHEL) announced the start of production at PowerNap Tuesday, a subsea tieback development in the Gulf of Mexico with peak production of ~20kboe/d.
- The wells will tie back to existing infrastructure at the Olympus hub, which is 28.5% owned by BP (BP); flows will be transported through the Mars pipeline, operated by Shell Midstream (SHLX).
- PowerNap was discovered in 2014, and highlights the long-term nature of offshore development.
- Shell (SHEL) is the largest producer in the Gulf of Mexico, though the Company has pivoted to US LNG in recent years.