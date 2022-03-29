Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM), a key electric vehicle maker in India, anticipates some short-term pressure as a result of an ~20% rise in battery cell costs because of a global surge in raw material prices, mainly lithium.

Speaking to Reuters, Shailesh Chandra, managing director of the passenger vehicles and electric mobility subsidiaries, said that cell prices have been rising over months and he expects them to remain high for about a year.

"Immediate impact seems to be about a 20% kind of an increase which will have short-term pressure. This should moderate within a year and then start coming down," he added.

While Chandra did not comment on whether this would affect the company's sales or profitability, he noted a sharp rise in the demand for "green personal mobility."

The automaker expects to offset some of the some of the cost pressures by increasing the use of locally sourced components in its cars.

It currently sources lithium-ion batteries for its cars from Tata AutoComp Systems, which has a joint venture with China's Guoxuan Hi-Tech to produce them locally.

Tata recently increased the price of its Nexon electric SUV in India by over $300 following similar moves globally by Tesla (TSLA) and China's BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY).

The firm still expects EV sales to grow over four-fold this fiscal year from 4,200 units last year.

Other automakers are also facing pressures from surging costs of materials used to make batteries: cobalt, nickel and lithium. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made supply tighter, and subsequent impact on prices could impact the adoption of EVs.