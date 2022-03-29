European ETFs rise as peace talks between Russia & Ukraine seem hopeful

European exchange traded funds showed strength in intraday trading on Tuesday as Ukrainian officials and Russian negotiators have promising peace talks together in Istanbul. The positive dialog has sent the FTSE 100, German Dax, CAC 40, FTSE MIB, IBEX, and other European benchmark indices well into the green.

As a result, the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK), which is the globe's largest European exchange traded fund with over $20B assets under management, and its close competitor fund iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) both advanced. The ETFs climbed 2% and 3%, respectively.

The gains came as Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky was quoted saying that talks were productive and that a Putin & Zelenskyy meeting is possible.

VGK and EZU aim to provide market participants exposure to a wide variety of European stocks across a grouping of countries. One of the primary differences between the two ETFs is that VGK provides a higher concentration of U.K. stocks and EZU delivers a greater exposure to French and German companies.

Looking at the details of the ETFs, VGK has an expense ratio of 0.08% and a total of 1,374 holdings. Meanwhile, EZU comes forward with a 0.50% cost and a more condensed 241 holdings.

VGK and EZU are not the only funds that have gained ground on the day, see below ten other ETFs that have a country-specific focus along with their daily performance.

Austria: iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO) +4.4%.

Poland: iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) +3.5%.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD) . France: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) +3% .

Germany: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) +2.9%.
Denmark: iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) +2.8%.

The iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI) . Switzerland: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL) +1.4% .

Peace talks not only have lent support to Europe but also to the United States, as all three major averages trend higher as well.