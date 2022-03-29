Sony (NYSE:SONY) on Tuesday said it will launch a new PlayStation subscription gaming service in an effort to counter a similar effort by videogame rival Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

The new PlayStation Plus service is set to launch in June and will combine its current "Plus" offering with its PlayStation Now service into one subscription that includes access to up to more than 700 games. Jim Ryan, Chief Executive and President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said the purpose of the new service is to "enable our fans to discover and engage with more content than ever before."

As part of its new service, Sony (SONY) will offer three different tiers and prices for potential subscribers. The basic package, to be called PS Plus Essential will cost $10 a month, or $60 for an annual subscription, and included two free games a month and access to multiplayer games online.

The mid-tier package, called PS Plus Extra, will cost $15 a month, or $100 a year. In addition to the Plus Essential offerings, Plus Extra will include the capability to download 400 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles.

The top-of-the line package will be called PS Plus Premium, and will cost $18 a month, or $120 for a year-long subscription. Plus Premium adds 340 more games to its catalog, and subscribers can stream "a selection" of PS, PS2, PS3, PS4 and PS5 titles online.

Sony (SONY) said it will roll out the PlayStation Plus subscriptions in phases, starting with Asia, and then followed by North America, Europe and the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is offered.

The move is seen as an attempt by Sony (SONY) to match Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox Game Pass subscription, which lets users download and stream games online.

Last week, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SONY) said it would acquire Haven Entertainment Studios for an undisclosed amount. Haven was founded by Jade Raymond, the co-creator of the Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs videogame franchises.

Microsoft (MSFT) threw down a gauntlet for the videogame industry in January when it said it would acquire Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for approximately $69 billion.