Altus Power (AMPS +10.1%) pushes higher after announcing a partnership to bring solar power generation, battery storage and electric vehicle charging to 35M sq. ft. of U.S. industrial properties under development by commercial real estate developer Trammell Crow.

Altus will install solar panels on properties in Trammell's development pipeline at a cost of $600M, according to the Wall Street Journal, and make further investments in battery storage capacity, electric vehicle charging stations and other environmentally friendly technologies, then sell the clean power that it generates - mostly to Trammell's tenants - at a discount from the grid price.

The partnership expects to generate 300 MW of building sited, locally generated solar power across the U.S. over the next 3-4 years, with plans to expand to include other assets in the future.

Commercial real estate has accepted solar panels at a slower rate than the residential sector, with slightly more than 4% of commercial buildings with at least 10K sq. ft. of roof space having solar installations, energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie says.

Altus Power recently unveiled plans to build and operate a portfolio of rooftop community solar projects to provide renewable energy to CBRE Investment Management logistics tenants in Maryland.