Fluidigm announces agreement with largest investor on capital infusion
Mar. 29, 2022 10:44 AM ETFluidigm Corporation (FLDM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Life sciences company, Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM +9.1%), announced on Tuesday that its largest shareholder, Caligan Partners, agreed to support all proposals related to the proposed strategic capital infusion from Casdin Capital, LLC and Viking Global Investors LP.
- Per the terms, Caligan has agreed to vote for all Fluidigm’s (NASDAQ:FLDM) proposals on the transaction when the company holds its special meeting of stockholders on April 01.
- In return, Dr. Frank Witney, a veteran in the life sciences field recommended by Caligan as a director candidate, will join Fluidigm’s (FLDM) board subject to the completion of the agreement, thereby increasing its composition to eight members.
- Fluidigm (FLDM) shares slipped last Friday after the company announced that its Special Meeting was adjourned to provide investors additional time to vote on the proposed capital infusion.