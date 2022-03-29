Fluidigm announces agreement with largest investor on capital infusion

Mar. 29, 2022 10:44 AM ETFluidigm Corporation (FLDM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Solution Concept with Handshake on Chalkboard Background

phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

  • Life sciences company, Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM +9.1%), announced on Tuesday that its largest shareholder, Caligan Partners, agreed to support all proposals related to the proposed strategic capital infusion from Casdin Capital, LLC and Viking Global Investors LP.
  • Per the terms, Caligan has agreed to vote for all Fluidigm’s (NASDAQ:FLDM) proposals on the transaction when the company holds its special meeting of stockholders on April 01.
  • In return, Dr. Frank Witney, a veteran in the life sciences field recommended by Caligan as a director candidate, will join Fluidigm’s (FLDM) board subject to the completion of the agreement, thereby increasing its composition to eight members.
  • Fluidigm (FLDM) shares slipped last Friday after the company announced that its Special Meeting was adjourned to provide investors additional time to vote on the proposed capital infusion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.