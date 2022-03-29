GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the so-called "meme stocks," fell sharply on Tuesday, coming off big gains on Monday.

GameStop (GME) shares fell slightly more than 7.5% to $175.25, while AMC shares were down slightly more than 3% to $28.43.

Both stocks saw big gains on Monday, as GameStop rose more than 20%, while AMC tacked on more than 40%.

Volume for both stocks was heavier than normal an hour into trading, as more than 7.7 million shares of GameStop were traded, compared to an average daily volume of just over 4.1. million.

Nearly 90 million shares of AMC (AMC) were traded shortly after 10:30 a.m. EST, compared to an average daily volume of 51 million shares.

Both stocks have seen sharp rallies in recent days, with AMC up more than 50% over the past month, while GameStop has climbed more than 40% in the same time frame.

Koss Corporation (KOSS), another meme stock, fell more than 8% to $9.34 on heavier than normal volume.

AMC and GameStop have both seen their fair share of headlines in recent days, as AMC recently announced a foray into gold mining, purchasing a stake in Hycroft Mining (HYMC).

Earlier this month, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen said he boosted his stake in the company, buying an additional 100,000 shares of the retailer.

GameStop (GME) also recently disclosed that one of its directors, Attal Alain, purchased 1,500 shares worth a total of $194,865 at a purchase price of $129.91.