J&J to suspend supply of personal care products in Russia
Mar. 29, 2022 10:53 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)MCD, PEP, SBUX, LLY, PFE, ELBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) said it had decided to suspend supply of its personal care products in Russia, in protest of the country's invasion of Ukraine.
- However, the company said it would continue to supply its medicines and medical devices in the region.
- The company joins a growing list of American firms that have distanced themselves from Russia. McDonald's (MCD), PepsiCo (PEP), Starbucks (SBUX) are some of the consumer companies that said they will stop some or all business in Russia.
- Earlier this month, Eli Lilly (LLY) also halted exporting non-essential medicines to the country.
- J&J's consumer health unit houses a range of products for personal care including Tylenol, Aveeno, Listerine and Carefree.
- J&J said it would provide Ukraine product donations including hygiene kits, health packets and medical supplies.
- This month, J&J and Pfizer (PFE) said they had suspended enrollment in clinical trials in Russia.