Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna granted FDA OK for second booster shot

Mar. 29, 2022 10:54 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTX, MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor11 Comments

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a second booster shot of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccines for those aged 50 years and older on Tuesday.

The FDA clearance allows the use of a fourth dose of mRNA-based vaccines after at least four months from the first booster.

“Emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against severe COVID-19 and is not associated with new safety concerns,” the FDA said in a statement.

Previously, the FDA had cleared a second booster shot only for those with weaker immune systems. According to the latest announcement, the group can receive an additional booster shot or a fifth shot at least four months after their previous vaccine dose.

The immunocompromised people aged 12 years and above are eligible for a Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) booster shot, while a Moderna (MRNA) booster is indicated for those aged 18 years of age and older.

Earlier, Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) sought FDA nod for a second booster in those aged 65 years and older. Two days later, Moderna (MRNA) filed for authorization of its second booster in adults aged 18 years and above.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.