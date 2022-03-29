The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a second booster shot of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccines for those aged 50 years and older on Tuesday.

The FDA clearance allows the use of a fourth dose of mRNA-based vaccines after at least four months from the first booster.

“Emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against severe COVID-19 and is not associated with new safety concerns,” the FDA said in a statement.

Previously, the FDA had cleared a second booster shot only for those with weaker immune systems. According to the latest announcement, the group can receive an additional booster shot or a fifth shot at least four months after their previous vaccine dose.

The immunocompromised people aged 12 years and above are eligible for a Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) booster shot, while a Moderna (MRNA) booster is indicated for those aged 18 years of age and older.

Earlier, Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) sought FDA nod for a second booster in those aged 65 years and older. Two days later, Moderna (MRNA) filed for authorization of its second booster in adults aged 18 years and above.