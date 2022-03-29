Counting barrels - Russia's Transneft caps production, Kazakhstan down ~290kb/d
Mar. 29, 2022 11:09 AM ETCVX, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Peace talks took oil prices (USO) lower Tuesday; however, the war in Ukraine has begun to take a toll on crude production.
- Transneft, operator of the world's largest pipeline network, set quotas on oil production as storage tanks reached capacity, according to several Reuters sources.
- Separately, Kazakhstan's production (CVX) has fallen ~290kb/d, and the government is expecting to lose 320kb/d in April, according to Bloomberg.
- Self sanctioning has been estimated to hit global supplies by up to 3mb/d, though contradicting reports indicate Russian energy flows have been unaffected.
- In coming weeks, self-sanctioning impacts will begin to show up in OECD oil inventories, and markets are sure to focus on the verifiable impacts to crude supplies.