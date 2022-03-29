IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS +120.3%) stock soared following its Q4 results and the announcement of a collaboration with Sanofi (SNY) for oncology and autoimmune disorder programs potentially worth over $6B.

The company's Q4 research and development expenses rose to $39.17M, compared to $19.6M in Q4 2020. Q4 general and administrative expenses increased to $11.51M, compared to $5.14M in the same period a year ago.

Net loss widened to -$50.64M, compared to a net loss of -$24.62M in Q4 2020.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Cash and investments were $229.5M, compared to $366.3M as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Outlook 2022: The company expects full year GAAP operating expenses of $250M to $260M including estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of ~$50M.

IGM said that it expects to provide full year collaboration and license revenue guidance as well as ending 2022 cash and investments guidance during its Q1 2022 financial results anticipated in May.

Meanwhile Stifel analyst Stephen Willey said IGM's (IGMS) collaboration with Sanofi represents a significant inflection point for IGM, as it fortifies the balance sheet, highlights the scarcity value of the company's platform and the mechanistic/biologic advantage of leveraging IgM-based antibodies to agonize specific receptor subclasses in oncology and immunology/autoimmune disease, and creates significant longer-term pipeline and balance sheet optionality while also aligning with the company's previously-articulated business development philosophy.

The analyst made no change to the Buy rating but added that the balance sheet fortification should meaningfully improve the trajectory of this story.