Fed's Harker says he expects interest rate hikes to be 'deliberate, methodical'

With inflation looming at historically high levels, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said he is expecting a chain of "deliberate, methodical" increases in the central bank's policy rate this year, according to a prepared speech.

“Inflation is running far too high, and I am acutely concerned about this,” Harker emphasized. Headline consumer price inflation Y/Y in February rose at its highest in 40 years at 7.9% - well above the Fed's 2% average target. “The bottom line is that generous fiscal policies, supply-chain disruptions and accommodative monetary policy have pushed inflation far higher than I—and my colleagues on the FOMC—are comfortable with,” he added. Meanwhile, Harker is predicting 4% inflation this year and falling to 2% by 2024, as the Fed moves forward with its fresh tightening cycle.

In addition to the Fed's aggressive rate hike policy, "I also anticipate that we will begin to reduce our holdings of Treasury securities, agency debt, and mortgage-backed securities soon,” to help tame inflationary pressures, said Harker, who has been on the dovish side of the Federal Open Market Committee dove-hawk spectrum. He is "also worried inflation expectations could become unmoored," with inflation "running far too high."

For context, the 10-year breakeven inflation rate, a popular measure of implied inflation 10 years from now, is at its highest going back to 2003, recently standing at 2.95%. 5-year, 5-year inflation expectations appear more anchored at 2.34%. Recall the Fed earlier in March commenced its rate hike cycle with a quarter percentage point increase in the Fed funds rate, though markets expect the central bank to go with some half percentage point increases as well.

Previously, (Jan. 13) Harker said we need action on inflation but the process should be careful.