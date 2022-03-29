Blue Bird nabs single largest order for electric school buses
Mar. 29, 2022
- Blue Bird (BLBD +0.5%) received the single largest order of electric school buses from a school district in its history; Modesto City Schools in California purchased 30 zero-emission school buses.
- The order enables the school district to rapidly convert ~50% of its diesel-powered bus fleet to clean energy and also save $250K+ annually in fuel costs.
- Select Blue Bird customers reported fuel costs of up to 49 cents/mile for their diesel buses, compared to an average 14 cents/mile in energy costs for electric buses.