Fertilizer producers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS -6.9%) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF -6.6%) are the two worst performing stocks on the S&P 500, followed by food processor and agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM -6%), as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey appear to show some progress.

Other fertilizer and ag-related names post big declines, including IPI -6.4%, NTR -6.2%, BG -5.7%, ANDE -2.7%.

The most active wheat contract (W_1:COM) on the Chicago Board of Trade ended the overnight session -7.3% at $9.79 1/2 per bushel, dropping below $10 for the first time since early March, as the "war premium in prices is tending to diminish."

The wheat market (WEAT) has been highly volatile since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24; the two countries account for ~30% of world's wheat exports, and a de-escalation could eventually bring some relief for food inflation.

Ukraine will need fast help to get the fertilizer and seeds needed to restore its farming and crucial exports to the rest of the world once Russia's invasion is over, World Bank head David Malpass told Bloomberg.

Fertilizer prices have been spiking as the war places much of the world's fertilizer supply at risk.

Seeing little upside left after big gains, Scotiabank analysts downgraded shares of CF Industries and Nutrien.