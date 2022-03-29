Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) rose 3.8% after traders passed around a report from last week that speculated the tools company could be a potential target for an activist.

SWK could be a potential target for activists due to its underperformance relative to its Japanese peer Techtronic (OTCPK:TTNDY) and its underperformance during Covid, which should have been a tailwind for the company, according to a March 23 Activist Insight report. Stanley Black & Decker’s stock is up 15% over the past five years, while Techtronic’s shares have jumped 308%.

The report comes after Citi last month downgraded Stanley Black & Decker two notches to sell from buy, citing recent margin dilutive acquisitions and lack of new innovative products. SWK early last month reported better than expected Q4 earnings, but a wide miss on revenues and weakening margins.

An activist could push the company to looked at its various businesses and suggest the company divest the least profitable brands in the tools and power business, according to the report.

"An outright sale of the company might be too much of an ask and it is unclear if there is interest given the size of the company," Activist Insight's Luri Struta wrote in the item. "Instead, an activist could ask management to seek better acquisitions to improve growth rate and profitability than MTD and Excel."

Earlier this month, Stanley Black & Decker entered into $2 billion accelerated share repurchase agreements.