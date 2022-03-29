TRxADE Health stock soars 32% after Q4 revenue beat
Mar. 29, 2022 11:34 AM ETTRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- TRxADE Health (MEDS +32.1%) on Monday reported better-than-expected Q4 revenue, helped by higher sales from TRxADE Platform and TRxADE Prime, its online retail pharmacy.
- The company's quarterly revenue rose 19.7% to $2.4M, beating analysts estimate by $0.32M.
- The company said it added 175 new registered members to its TRxADE drug procurement marketplace in Q4.
- The company reported Q4 net loss of $0.8M or $0.10 per share, compared to a loss of $2.3M, or $0.29 per share, a year earlier.
- Revenues for the full year decreased 42.2% to $9.9 million, hurt by decrease in sales of personal protective equipment products related to COVID-19.
