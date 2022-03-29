Pyxis Oncology to pay $10M upfront to license Biosion's antibody BSI-060T

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biosion is granting Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) an exclusive license to develop and commercialize its monoclonal antibody BSI-060T.
  • Pyxis will pay $10M upfront to Biosion for a worldwide license, except in Greater China, for developing and selling BSI-060T (now referred to as PYX-106).
  • Biosion also has the potential to receive milestone payments for up to $222.5M and royalties on sales.
  • "I believe this potential best-in-class program will address high unmet medical need in a variety of solid tumors including non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer," said Pyxis Chief Medical Officer Jay Feingold.
  • Pyxis plans to submit an investigational new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in H2 2022 for starting a phase 1 trial.
