EV manufacturer Xos pops up after earnings beat, guidance update: Q4 Results
Mar. 29, 2022 11:39 AM ETXos, Inc. (XOS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Xos (XOS +3.4%) reported easy beat on both lines in its fourth quarter earnings results with revenue of $3.3M (+266.7% Y/Y), beating consensus by $0.44M.
- Non-GAAP Operating Loss for the quarter was $23.8M.
- The commercial electric vehicle manufacturer said it has delivered 32 units to customers in 4Q21, and 44 units in the full-year.
- GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.19.
- The company ended the quarter with $168.7M in cash and equivalents and investments.
- In March 2022 Xos executed a equity purchase agreement with an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global to sell up to $125M of its shares.
- "As we scale battery and vehicle manufacturing and continue to work through supply chain disruptions, we expect to continue to deliver sequential quarterly growth in revenue and deliveries in 2022. Net cash used in operating activities and cash paid for capital expenditures totaled $37.3 million," said CFO Kingsley Afemikhe.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue expected to be in the range of $4.5 to $6.3M vs. well below the consensus of $10.26M
- Deliveries to be in the range of 40 to 50 units; Also, Xos expects to deliver the first 10 step vans to Merchants Fleet in 2022.
- Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $20 to $25M.