Conn's stock dips on Q4 earnings miss
Mar. 29, 2022 11:40 AM ETConn's, Inc. (CONN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Conn's (CONN -6.5%) shares slips down after the company failed to meet the expectation in Q4.
- The company saw same store sales growth of 6.2% in the quarter, total retail sales growth of 13.0% and eCommerce sales growth of 131.8% to $24.1M.
- Same store sales were driven by increase in demand across most of the company's home-related product categories.
- Segment break up: Furniture and mattress sales +11.7% to $100.7M; Home appliance sales +20.4% to $122.96M; Consumer electronics sales +7% to $58.03M; Home office sales +2.9% to $16.83M; Other sales +20.8% to $9.31M.
- Credit revenues declined 4.9% Y/Y to $69.5M, primarily due to a decrease of 10.2% in the average balance of the customer receivable portfolio.
- At January 31, 2022, the carrying value of customer accounts receivable 60+ days past due declined 23.1% Y/Y and of re-aged accounts declined 40.7% Y/Y.
- Debt as a percent of the portfolio balance at January 31, 2022, was approximately 46.3% vs. 49.4% year ago.
- Net debt as a percent of the portfolio balance at January 31, 2022, was approximately 42.8% vs. 44.5% year ago.
- The company also announced acquisition of lease-to-own technology assets that will enable it to originate and service lease-to-own customers in-house.
- During FY2023, the company plans to open 13 to 16 new stores, including the two already opened, in existing states to leverage current infrastructure.
- Over the period of one year, stock has grown ~24% but since the start of 2022, it has seen more than 20% downside.
