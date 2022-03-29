Evercore bumps oil price forecast, UBS lifts European energy price targets
Mar. 29, 2022 11:44 AM ETSHEL, TTE, OMVKY, CO1:COMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Tuesday, Evercore analyst Stephen Richardson lifted the bank's oil price forecast (CO1:COM) to $104/b for 2022 and $100/b for 2023.
- The bank reduced supply estimates by a whopping 3.0mb/d into 2023, and cut demand estimates 1.2mb/d on Russian sanctions, price impacts and China lockdowns.
- Separately, UBS analyst Henri Patricort lifted price targets for European oil companies, indicating that "higher oil and gas prices offset Russia exposure."
- UBS also lifted oil price expectations (CO1:COM), with Brent now assumed to trade at $95/b in 2022 and $85/b in 2023, up from $81/b and $80, respectively.
- UBS sees the most upside at OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY), +38%, with Total (TTE) seeing 20% upside and Shell (SHEL) 16% upside to targets.