Aveanna Healthcare cut to Neutral at BofA after 4Q earnings miss
Mar. 29, 2022 11:48 AM ETAveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH -26.7%) has recorded its worst-ever intraday drop on Tuesday after the home care platform company announced lower than expected financials for 4Q 2021, prompting Bank of America to downgrade the stock to Neutral from Buy.
- The company’s adj. EBITDA for the quarter at $45.8M remained almost flat from a year ago, and the BofA analysts led by Joanna Gajuk argue that the lower EBITDA run rate means the company will take longer to cut its debt. The higher leverage “will make it more difficult to do deals that move the needle on leverage,” the team added.
- The price target lowered to $5.50 from $10.00 per share implies a premium of ~2% to the last close.
- Last year, Wall Street issued positive views on Aveanna (NASDAQ:AVAH) shortly after its IPO in April.