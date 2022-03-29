Sumitomo Mitsui initiates coverage on QuantumScape, Luminar

Mar. 29, 2022 11:50 AM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS), LAZRBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on blue colour background

champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • QuantumScape (QS +9.3%) and Luminar Technologies (LAZR +6.3%) shares have popped after Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on the stocks.
  • Sumitomo rated QuantumScape as "Neutral," with a price target of $20.00.
  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) develops solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. It has a market capitalization of $7.94B with a 19.13% short interest.
  • Yesterday, QS shares popped on report of a potential Volkswagen deal
  • Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR), meanwhile, was also initiated with a "Neutral" rating with a $16.00 price target. The automotive technology company has a market capitalization of $5.06B with a short interest of 16.97%
  • Earlier this month, LAZR stock fell as Director Jun Hong Heng unloaded ~$3.3M in company shares
