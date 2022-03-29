Credit Suisse's (NYSE:CS) Bermuda life insurance subsidiary got a judgement over damages "substantially in excess" of $500M relating to a lawsuit brought by former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, Reuters reported, citing a Bermuda court's ruling.

The court ruled that Ivanishvili and his family were due the damages due to fraudulent practices committed by Pascale Lescaudron, a former Credit Suisse (CS) advisor. Meanwhile, the lender's life insurance subsidiary intended to "vigorously pursue" an appeal of the verdict.

"CS Life did not take action or adequate action to prevent Mr. Lescaudron's fraudulent mismanagement of the policy accounts because it was prioritising the revenues Mr. Lescaudron generated for Credit Suisse over the interest of its clients," Reuters reported, citing Chief Justice Narinder Hargun of the Supreme Court of Bermuda.

Recall Ivanishvili sued Credit Suisse (CS) after losing $800M on forged trades made by Lescaudron, though the extent of damages has not yet been settled, the court noted. "The plaintiff's primary claim is for damages calculated as amounting to $553.86 million as of 31 July 2020, being the difference between the value of the assets on the policy accounts...and the total value...had they been invested instead in the medium-risk portfolio identified by the plaintiffs' investment expert," Reuters reported, citing Hargun during the verdict.

