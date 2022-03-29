Enthusiast Gaming down on widening net loss, lowered price target at Scotiabank
Mar. 29, 2022 11:59 AM ETEnthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- "We are seeing strong repeat business in direct sales, continued conversions of viewers into paying subscribers, and strength in our product offerings, particularly in Addicting Games and U.GG. We expect this momentum to carry into 2022 and beyond," Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX -11.9%) CEO Adrian Montgomery commented.
- Quick look at company's metrics:
- Direct sales (+167% Y/Y to C$8.8M) and subscription combined accounted for over 20% of revenue in Q4 (+34% Y/Y to C$56.9M), helping push quarterly revenue to an all time high and gross margin to over 24%.
- As of Dec.31, 2021, paid subscribers surged 80% to 220K from prior year levels.
- Gross profit for the quarter stood at C$13.7M, an increase of 69% from prior year.
- Net loss for the year expanded to C$52.05M from C$26.85M in prior year mainly dented by high operating expenses during the year.
- Share-based compensation stood at C$18.92M compared to C$818,383 in prior year.
- At the end of the year, cash balance stood at C$22.6M compared to C$4.3M at the end of prior year.
- Among operational metrics, Comscore measured record U.S. unique visitor traffic of 51.8M in December.
- Scotiabank analyst Jeff Fan lowered the firm's price target on Enthusiast Gaming today to C$8 from C$8.25 maintaining its Outperform rating on the shares.
- SA Contributor Busted IPO Forum recently said that Enthusiast Gaming is betting on Generation Z; recently the company renewed partnership deal with Brazilian software firm, ExitLag who will continue to leverage EGLX's extensive Gen Z and Millennial reach.