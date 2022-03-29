Emmaus sickle cell disease therapy Endari to get added to Florida Preferred Drug List
Mar. 29, 2022 2:37 PM ETEmmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (EMMA)By: SA News Team
- Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCPK:EMMA) said Florida will become the latest state to approve adding its sickle cell disease (SCD) therapy Endari to the Florida Medicaid Preferred Drug List (PDL).
- The Florida Medicaid Pharmaceutical & Therapeutics Committee approved the addition of Endari, the company's prescription-grade L-glutamine oral powder, to the Florida Medicaid PDL, effective April 1.
- The company said the PDL consists of cost-effective, safe and clinically efficient medicines which can be prescribed without prior authorization documentation to Medicaid patients.
- "This approval from the Florida AHCA exemplifies their belief that Endari provides valuable clinical benefits to patients who are experiencing effects of their sickle cell disease and adds Florida to the many other states that have eliminated any prior authorization criteria," said Emmaus Chairman and CEO Yutaka Niihara.
- SCD is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders. The red blood cells becoming hard and sticky, shaped like a sickle, and die early.