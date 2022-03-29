Kala Pharmaceuticals stock falls 13% as Q4 net loss widens, revenue declines Y/Y

Mar. 29, 2022 12:07 PM ETKala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA -13.4%) stock following its Q4 results, which missed to beat analysts' estimates.
  • Q4 net revenues decreased -17.07% Y/Y to ~$1.9M. The total consisted of $1.2M from EYSUVIS and $0.7M from INVELTYS.
  • The company said EYSUVIS net revenue increased by $0.9M in Q4 2021 due to the beginning of full commercial launch of EYSUVIS in January 2021. However, INVELTYS net revenue decreased by $1.2M in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020, mainly due to increased product returns.
  • Net loss for Q4 widened to -$47.57M, compared to net loss of -$31.11M in Q4 2020.
  • R&D expenses decreased to $2.4M, compared to $3.4M in Q4 2020. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $24.03M, compared to $26.47M in Q4 2020.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $92.1M, compared to $124.5M as of Sept. 30, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.