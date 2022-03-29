Hot Stocks: HOOD soars; NLSN takeover deal; LOVE rises on earnings; CONN drops

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) regained some of its meme-stock cred during Tuesday's midday action. Shares of the financial trading app expanded in value by more than a quarter amid news of extended trading hours.

Nielsen (NLSN) represented another major midday winner, climbing on news of a deal to be acquired. Lovesac (LOVE) rallied as well, boosted by stronger-than-expected earnings news.

The release of quarterly results had the opposite impact on Conn's (CONN). Shares dropped on disappointing financial figures.

Gainers

Robinhood (HOOD) skyrocketed more than 27% in intraday trading after the company announced that it was expanding its extended trading. The company added a total of four hours to pre-market and post-market trading, making it possible for customers to trade from 7 a.m. ET until 8 p.m. ET.

"We’ve seen a community of Robinhood early birds and night owls who log in exclusively outside of regular market hours," the company said in a blog post.

Elsewhere in the market, news of a takeover deal sent Nielsen (NLSN) sharply higher. The tracker of TV and internet ratings jumped 20% in intraday action after agreeing to be purchased by a private equity consortium for $28 per share in cash.

The NLSN purchase will be made by Elliott Management and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). The deal has a total value of $16B, including debt.

Meanwhile, Lovesac (LOVE) received massive buying interest after the company revealed a Street-beating earnings report. The company's profit soared past expectations, with revenue that jumped 51% from last year.

Based on the earnings report, LOVE climbed 22% during intraday trading.

Decliner

The release of quarterly results sparked selling in Conn's (CONN). The chain of furniture and appliance stores released earnings that fell short of expectations, triggering a nearly 7% intraday drop in its shares.

Revenue also failed to meet analysts' expectations. The top-line figure rose 9% from last year to reach $402M, but this was nearly $10M below consensus.

