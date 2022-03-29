Elbit Systems stock slides as Q4 profit narrows
Mar. 29, 2022 12:10 PM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) stock slid 9% after the defense electronics firm reported lower Q4 profit.
- Q4 non-GAAP EPS was $2.14 vs. $2.38 in the year-ago period, with adj. net income attributable to ESLT's shareholders down ~10% Y/Y at $94.9M.
- The decrease in profit was mainly due to a one-time tax expense of ~$80M related to the amendment of legislation regarding exempt earnings from approved enterprises and privileged enterprises in Israel.
- Revenue grew 8% Y/Y to $1.49B.
- Backlog of orders for the year ended Dec. 31 totaled $13.66B vs. $11.02B as of Dec. 31, 2020, up 23.9% Y/Y.
- ~72% of the current backlog comprises orders from outside Israel, while ~60% is scheduled for 2022 and 2023.
- ESLT noted that during 2021, its defense activities - which account for most of its business - were not materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Some of ESLT's businesses experienced disruptions due to govt. directed safety measures, travel restrictions and supply chain delays.
- ESLT stock has gained 23.2% YTD.