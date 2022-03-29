Elbit Systems stock slides as Q4 profit narrows

Mar. 29, 2022 12:10 PM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

alxpin/E+ via Getty Images

  • Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) stock slid 9% after the defense electronics firm reported lower Q4 profit.
  • Q4 non-GAAP EPS was $2.14 vs. $2.38 in the year-ago period, with adj. net income attributable to ESLT's shareholders down ~10% Y/Y at $94.9M.
  • The decrease in profit was mainly due to a one-time tax expense of ~$80M related to the amendment of legislation regarding exempt earnings from approved enterprises and privileged enterprises in Israel.
  • Revenue grew 8% Y/Y to $1.49B.
  • Backlog of orders for the year ended Dec. 31 totaled $13.66B vs. $11.02B as of Dec. 31, 2020, up 23.9% Y/Y.
  • ~72% of the current backlog comprises orders from outside Israel, while ~60% is scheduled for 2022 and 2023.
  • ESLT noted that during 2021, its defense activities - which account for most of its business - were not materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Some of ESLT's businesses experienced disruptions due to govt. directed safety measures, travel restrictions and supply chain delays.
  • ESLT stock has gained 23.2% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.