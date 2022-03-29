Nemaura Medical attracts Bull rating from HC Wainwright on glucose monitoring tech
Mar. 29, 2022 12:13 PM ETNemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- HC Wainwright started off coverage on Nemaura Medical (NMRD +5.3%) with Buy rating on medical devices company.
- The investment firm sets price target at $12, implying a potential upside of 179% on stock's last close.
- Analyst Yi Chen told investors that Nemaura's sugarBEAT system is differentiated in continuous glucose monitoring market since it makes glucose come to the skin surface to be harvested and measured unlike leaders like Abbott and DexCom that use a needle to measure glucose inside the skin tissue.
- "Nemaura submitted a Premarket Approval (PMA) application for sugarBEAT to the U.S. FDA in June 2020. We believe U.S. PMA may be obtained in 2022, added Chen.
- The coverage follows company's earnings report released on Feb. 14.
- Seeking Alpha Quant System maintains a Strong Sell rating on NMRD, which sets it apart from average Wall Street's Strong Buy consensus.